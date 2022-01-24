Chenango County has lost two more residents to COVID-19.
A media release from Chenango County Public Health said officials Friday afternoon confirmed two additional COVID-19 attributed deaths since Jan. 1. That brings the county's death toll to 102.
Schoharie County also reported another death, according to the state Health Department website. The county has had 33 DOVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
Otsego County reported 57 new cases Monday, along with six people hospitalized with the disease.
Delaware County did not issue a report Monday.
Statewide, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the seven-day average of cases per 100,000 people has declined in all regions of the state and that total COVID-19 hospitalizations decreased by Nearly 2,000 over the past week.
There were 133 COVID-19 deaths statewide Sunday, according to a media release from Hochul's office.
"Our hard work to bring down the numbers during the winter surge is paying off, but we are not through this yet," Hochul said in the release. "Let's keep using the tools — the vaccine, booster and masks — that will help slow the spread of this virus, protect our families, and keep our schools and businesses open."
