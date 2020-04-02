Chief of staff: Seward still being treated for COVID-19

State Sen. James Seward, R-Milford, is continuing to receive care at Albany Medical Center, according to Duncan Davie, his chief of staff.
Any rumors that Seward passed away Thursday are “totally untrue,” Davie told The Daily Star.
Davie did not provide an update on Seward’s condition, only that the senator, who is undergoing treatment for bladder cancer a second time, is “under a doctor’s care.”
Seward’s office announced Monday that he and his wife, Cindy, both tested positive for COVID-19.
Cindy is recovering at home in quarantine, Davie said.
“It’s a challenging time for anyone whose spouse has COVID-19,” he said.
