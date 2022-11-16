Sidney’s Cullman Child Development Center is expanding.
Director Amy Williams announced in a Nov. 11 media release plans to add three classrooms, or space for 48 more children, to the facility at 90 West Road. The expansion, she said, will be attached to the Cottage at Cullman, a retrofitted building at 115 River St. on the Cullman campus, purchased in November 2020.
Williams said a contracted partnership to host Sidney Central School District’s no-cost universal pre-K program, begun in 2021, necessitated the initial move into the River Street space. At that time, 54 enrollment slots were created, though Williams said the need has increased steadily.
“That immediately filled up,” she said. “I sort of thought (purchasing the cottage) would take care of our waitlist, but it filled right up, so we’re back to having a waitlist and people call a couple times a day and I can’t even give people a time when they can get in at this point, because every age group is full.
“We got the UPK Sidney contract, and we provide all Sidney’s UPK services,” Williams continued. “So, they start here at 4, then go over there for kindergarten and up. We’re really good at the early childhood stuff, and starting kids off on the right foot. Last year, we had two classes of UPK and this year we have three, so again there’s a waitlist and … we’re wanting to make sure we can give UPK services to everybody. We looked at all the options, and adding on to the cottage seemed like the best and most space.”
The addition, Williams said, will create nine jobs and provide about 2,000 square feet at a cost of about $500,000, for which the center procured a loan through Sidney Federal Credit Union. Work, she said, is contracted through Sidney-based Hoag Contracting, which “did the cottage and all the work at the center.”
“They’ve been great, and they know all the child care licensing guidelines,” she said, noting that ground is expected to break later this month. “The plan is to be done by September 2023, so we’re ready for the next school year. (Plans began) last spring, when we started seeing the enrollment for UPK because, with that level of enrollment, we really wanted to make sure we could meet the need for all these kids.”
The Cullman Center, Williams said, services 162 children from infancy through age 12.
Williams said several factors have contributed to rising demand.
“I really thought with the (previous) expansion, we’d be set, because it doesn’t make sense; everything you read or hear says it’s a depressed area, but people are obviously working somewhere,” she said. “I have the same trouble everyone does in terms of finding staff, but people need child care and we have the partnership with Sidney school so, as a benefit, they pay part of their employees’ child care costs and that’s been a big recruiting tool. If you’re the district that pays half your employees’ child care costs, that gives you an employment leg up.
“And, back in the summer, DSS completely restructured child care subsidies,” Williams continued. “We’re still charging the same, we’re not changing our rates, but they are now paying considerably more and changed the income guidelines to 300% above the poverty level, so a lot more people qualify, and that’s been great because it allows a lot more people the opportunity to get child care.”
The Cullman Child Development Center was founded in 1991 and, according to a media release, “prides (itself) on being a place for children to learn and grow for the last 32 years” with a mission to “be the premier childcare center in our community.” For more information, visit cullmancenter.org or contact Williams at amy.williams@cullmancenter.org. Also, call 607-563-PLAY.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.