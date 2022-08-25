A child care center in Oneonta is closing, but another has opened.
Sissy's Little Lambs daycare will close at the end of September, but child care provider Heather Boxill has recently opened her child care center, Yak's Youth Center.
"At first I didn't know what to say. It was an opportunity that came up that I really couldn't pass up," Erica Barbera said, owner of Sissy's Little Lambs, said of the opportunity to sell her property to another business.
Barbera said that the daycare center was too expensive for her to run and for the families to pay for. With the economy in its current state and the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, the search for childcare centers has become a struggle for many.
"I tried to move and look for other spaces, but unfortunately, nothing came up. I was really disappointed in myself and I really didn't want to have to sell the space," Barbera said.
For many childcare providers, including Barbera and Boxill, finances has always been a problem.
"Opening the daycare center was really a community project. We had many businesses and agencies help us out financially whether that's through donating items or being willing to wait for payments until we receive grant money," Boxill said.
With the help of Catholic Charities and the Office of Children and Family Services, Boxill was able to fund her daycare and become eligible for the New York State Child Care Deserts Grant for New Providers.
"The grant allows new providers to be eligible for money for childcare amenities. However, the regulations are very strict and we had to work with Heather to replace sinks and add new doors. The grant itself is a response to the childcare provider shortages," said Rebecca Matthews, child care support services program director of Catholic Charities.
According to Boxill, the staff also requires certain background checks and certifications to be eligible to work.
"In order to get money from the grant you have to be licensed, pass seven different inspections, have eligible staff in place, have the right credentials and make sure you have furniture for the students," Boxill said.
Additionally, taxes are added to Boxill's budget and she is taxed an extra 30% for workers compensation, disability and maternity leave — an aspect she didn't have to take into account for at her home daycare center.
"I can't imagine if you don't have a completely full childcare center, being able to pay for all the staff. I have to work and balance with specific teacher-to-student ratios while trying to keep it affordable for parents and being able to pay my staff a living wage," she said.
The closing of Sissy's Little Lambs also caused parents to panic, as many are looking to find available spots in child care centers.
"My infant room went from two children, to four and now at eight within the next week. The first room will be filled and I anticipate the second one to fill up as soon as January," Boxill said.
According to Matthews, there is a big need for infant care in the area and Boxill is looking to extend her hours for evening shifts.
"The desert grant allows for an evening shift," Boxill said. "I am really pushing for people who want to work in the childcare field and I plan to work with the incoming college students for community service hours or even job opportunities."
Boxill said allowing college students opportunities to work for her will give her opportunities to expand her hours into an evening shift. She also has plans to work with the Oneonta high school honor society to provide community service hours.
"I intend to use the grant money wisely," Boxill said. "The money is granted over two years and into eight quarters, I'm hoping to use a portion of the money to create a savings and a buffer the for next year just in case we need it for any improvements or emergency purchases in the future."
Although the closing of Sissy's Little Lambs impacted the local childcare provider scene heavily, Boxill and Barbera are working together for the opening of Yak's Youth Center.
"Erica has been a huge help. It really is a bittersweet transaction. I am looking into buying some equipment from Erica. The childcare community is really tight knit and we all work together and support each other," Boxill said.
Although Boxill is taking on many responsibilities as a new childcare provider and director of a childcare center, she said that it's all about "being humble and learning things from experience."
Alexis Ochi, staff writer, can be reached at aochi@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
