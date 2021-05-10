Child porn, robbery defendants appear in court

An Oneonta man was sentenced to 180 days in prison Monday, May 10, for promoting a sexual performance by a minor.
John E. Adams, 36, was handed a split sentence of 180 days’ incarceration in state prison and 10 years’ probation by Judge John F. Lambert in Otsego County Court.
The sentence was part of a plea bargain in which Adams pleaded guilty to one of two initial counts of promoting a sexual performance by a child younger than 17. Two charges of possessing such a performance were also dropped.
“I know it’s too late to say anything now, but I do feel sorry for what I did,” said Adams, who was arrested by New York State Police in June. “I do feel remorse for it, and I just want that to be known.”
Adams was also ordered to register as a sex offender and provide a DNA sample to the state databank. He was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine, $325 to the Crime Victim’s Assistance Fund and several hundred dollars in additional fees and surcharges.
Two defendants charged in a string of robberies in and around the city of Oneonta last year were also sentenced Monday in Otsego County Court.
Brian Ruple, 42, of Otego, was sentenced to seven years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to second-degree assault, a B felony, and 2½ to 5 years for third-degree burglary, a D felony.
Judge Lambert noted that he was sentencing Ruple as a second-time felony offender because of a 2013 conviction in Oneida County for possession of a controlled substance, a D felony, and ordered the sentences be served consecutively.
Prosecutors said Ruple stabbed a clerk in the hand while robbing the Oneonta Kwik-Fill Convenience Store at 65 Chestnut St. in the early morning hours of April 24, 2020.
Ruple was charged with third-degree burglary for breaking into Losie’s Gun Shop in Davenport earlier that morning. New York State Police said no guns were taken. He was charged with a second count of third-degree burglary for breaking into the Dollar Tree on state Route 23 in the town of Oneonta.
Ruple was also charged with first-degree robbery after claiming he had a gun and holding up the Mirabito store on state Route 23 in the town of Oneonta, and first-degree attempted robbery after a similar hold-up at the Mirabito on county Road 48 in the town of Otego.
Ruple’s co-defendant, Derrick Gray, 42, of Laurens, was charged with second-degree robbery and second-degree attempted robbery for his role in both Mirabito hold-ups. He was allegedly not involved in the break-ins, but admitted in March to driving Ruple to the gas stations and attempting to create a diversion by buying an Arizona iced tea at the Oneonta Mirabito.
Gray was sentenced to 2½ to 5 years in state prison in exchange for pleading guilty to a single reduced charge of third-degree robbery.
Claiming dissatisfaction with his previously assigned counsel, Gray represented himself as a pro se litigant and made a series of objections to the way he said he had been treated in court.
Backtracking on his March elocution, which Lambert noted Gray swore was made voluntarily as part of the plea agreement, Gray attempted to downplay his role in the robberies and said he “did not have the same intent” as Ruple.
“You can’t keep diminishing the role you played,” Lambert said, calling Gray’s 11th-hour objections “buyer’s remorse.”
Noting that the sentence was very lenient considering Gray’s criminal history, Lambert overruled Gray’s objections and warned that he could be sentenced as a persistent felony offender if his case went to trial.
Both defendants waived most of their rights to appeal as part of the plea bargains, but Lambert said some of Gray’s appeals will be carried up to Appellate Court.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
