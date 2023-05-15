The Cullman Childhood Development Center of Sidney is marking May, Better Speech and Hearing Month, with free screenings for children. The screenings will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 20 at the 90 West Road, Sidney facility.
According to a media release, this is the center’s second year offering the screenings, expanded to include speech, hearing and vision.
Dr. William Roche, a retired speech and language pathologist and Cullman Center board member, said organizing the free screenings is a continuation of his life’s work.
“Children have always been my life and we did this in my practice in New Jersey,” he said. “I asked the board if they were interested in early identification of speech, language and hearing issues in children, and if we could set up a day or weekend where parents in the communities can bring their kids and have them screened for possible communication deficits or hearing acuity problems. And Cullman has always been the facility that fosters anything they can do for children that would benefit their future, so that was really the impetus for all this. Getting screened early on is the whole concept of an ounce of prevention.
“Part of this also is, when results are provided to parents, it’s education, which is so important,” Roche continued. “That’s the next level of a screening: the parents get educated about how to prevent and move forward in an educated way.”
Cullman Center Director Amy Williams said such screenings facilitate access.
“For us, the main reason for offering it is, we’re seeing the kids who aren’t able to get help or identified, and I hate to see them struggle,” she said. “With early intervention, for anything, it is so much better and there’s so much progress made when they’re young and their minds are such sponges. To wait until they’re in school is just too late. The key thing, too, is, if it’s a hearing deficit and they’re at an age when they’re starting to speak, it matters. Even if you lost a couple months, that could be a critical window, and it’s the same for vision. And (children) can’t tell you; they don’t know.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control, Roche said, 6.8% of preschool children have eye or visual conditions that can affect educational and social development.
Expanding the screenings, Roche and Williams said, was demand-driven. After the success of last year, Roche said, this year’s event will feature state-of-the-art technology.
“There are different areas to screen for potential or suspected deficits,” Roche said. “Communication is certainly one, in speech and language, so we’re continuing that, and, this year, we have three certified speech pathologists doing the screening — two are from Binghamton University and one local, (Karen Weiss, with Bassett). Pure-tone testing is your typical hearing test, but we’re excited about (using) Otoacoustic Emission Testing (because) it doesn’t take any participation from the child. It’s just basically a probe the size of a Q-tip placed on the ear … and it’s done in less than 15 seconds for each ear and tests almost all the frequencies we’re looking for.
“The United Way (of Sidney) stepped up (with $4,000) and bought the (hearing) equipment for us,” he continued. “And these are Lions Club members that have been trained to do (the vision screening) … and Bainbridge stepped up and said we’d love to. They use a spot vision screener; you basically sit about three feet away from the kid, the kid looks at it, you squeeze the trigger, the signal goes to the eye and the data is fed back to the camera. It evaluates for seven different eye anomalies in seven seconds. Far-sighted, curved cornea, near-sighted and lazy eye are the top for kids, and they either get a pass or refer in seconds.”
“It’s so rural around here, it just makes it easy access,” Williams said. “That’s part of why we added the vision: it makes it a one-stop thing, and they can potentially get help. Knowing is half the battle, and it’s peace of mind. Definitely around here, we’re seeing more and more kids who just have some delays, and some of it may just be we finally understand what everyone should have, and some of it is the nature of, if you’re rural, you’re not necessarily getting as much access to all the potential services.”
Though the screenings are best for children from ages 2 to 6, Roche said, services are unrestricted. Last year, he said, screenings were provided to 18 children.
“Parents don’t have to come for all three; they can choose to just come for speech and language or just vision, but if you’re there, you might as well get all three, and they take seconds to do,” he said. “This year is different, in that we wanted to make it an awareness to all community members. We’ve put this out to nursery schools. This is not about Sidney; it’s about children, so it doesn’t really matter. If you have a child from Cortland that’s having difficulty and they’re going to be in the area and want to make the appointment … they can do that.”
For appointments, visit https://tinyurl.com/yc3y3vmy or call the Cullman Center at 607-563-7529.
