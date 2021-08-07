Children's center in Sidney to expand into larger space

The Cullman Child Development Center of Sidney is ready to grow.
According to Cullman director Amy Williams, the center purchased the former Chuck Wagon Restaurant at 115 River St. in Sidney, for $225,000 in November 2020. The new space, Williams said, will accommodate center enrollees and students in the Sidney Central School District’s no-cost universal pre-K program.
In a May release to the district’s website, Sidney school Superintendent Eben Bullock said, “Sidney CSD is excited to partner with the Cullman Center to be able to offer a full- and half-day UPK program for our youngest learners. We are looking forward to growing our community partnership with the Cullman Center.”
“We partnered with Sidney schools and took over their UPK programs,” Williams said. “We’re going to put all the UPK program over there. (UPK) enrollment hasn’t been too high so far, so we may put another age group over there, but at this point, definitely UPK, so all 4-year-olds.”
Williams said the Cullman Center, established in 1991 at 90 West Road, has long needed to expand. Cullman offers childcare from six weeks through 12 years.
“Pre-pandemic we were at capacity at the center,” Williams said, noting that capacity is 106 children. “It’s a good-sized center, but we just were getting a lot of people who wanted spots and we didn’t have them, so we started thinking about our options and looked at the cost of adding on or doing something different at the space we have, but even pre- the high construction costs, it was so expensive.
“We moved away from that plan and realized, the perfect thing is next door and has been the whole time,” Williams continued. “So, we reached out and wound up purchasing the Chuck Wagon during the pandemic.”
Williams said she and Cullman officials worked for months to remodel the space.
“We wound up buying the whole thing as it was, with all the restaurant equipment, but it’s a great building,” she said. “ACCO (Brands) owned it before, and when they owned it, we would use it for summer camp, so we’d been in there before. We renovated it into a childcare center, sold off all the restaurant equipment, but kept enough to have a commercial kitchen and added three classrooms. It’s great. It has a full basement and solves all our needs, so it worked out perfectly.”
The expansion, Williams said, will create 54 enrollment slots and “probably a few” new hires.
“It does definitely help for our space issues,” she said. “The timing is good. With COVID, we had to bring on quite a few people because there were a lot of requirements for childcare; every room had to be staffed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., but now it’s gone back to where you can combine staff. It would’ve meant we had to let someone go, but it’s worked out well, because now we’ll need more people, so hopefully everything stays OK.”
Center enrollees, Williams said, represent the tri-town area and beyond.
“It’s a lot of people who work in Sidney, with the bigger factories (such as) Amphenol, or people who just drive through — families that live in Oneonta but work in Binghamton — and we’re the perfect midway point,” she said.
Though Williams said a grand opening event at the new site will likely “line up with the school year,” interested parents and caregivers can tour the space during Big Rig Day, Saturday, Aug. 7 at the center.
For more information, call 607-563-7529 or visit cullmancenter.org.
