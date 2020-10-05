A Chobani employee was airlifted to the hospital Sunday, Oct. 4 after suffering an injury while operating machinery at the company’s South Edmeston plant.
“The employee is currently receiving medical treatment to address the injury, and we’re taking all possible steps to ensure our employee gets the care they need with family by their side for support,” Chobani said in a statement. “We are very grateful for the urgent care this employee received from local first responders and medical professionals.
The health and safety of our people is always our absolute top priority, and we have a strong culture of safety built into how we operate. Right now, above all, we’re focused on ensuring this member of our Chobani Family has everything needed for a quick recovery.”
A Chobani representative declined to release further details about the nature of the injury or how it was sustained. Asked about the frequency of workplace injuries, the representative said: “We have worked hard to instill a strong culture of safety throughout our operations.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.