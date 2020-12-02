Despite the cancelation of Norwich’s Festival of Lights parade, Chobani will still distribute 5,000 free cases of yogurt at its sixth annual community giveaway.
The giveaway will be held drive-thru-style at the Chenango County Fairgrounds in Norwich from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 5. The event is first-come, first-served.
“The county fairgrounds location will allow patrons to stay safely in the comfort of their vehicles while our employee volunteers place yogurt in the trunk,” director of community relations Alyson Oüten said in a media release.
Attendees are requested to wear masks for the contactless event, held in appreciation of Chobani’s “hometown friends and neighbors,” Oüten said.
“We fully support all measures being taken to keep our community safe during a global pandemic and want to do our part to ensure the well-being of our employees and the public,” Oüten said. “Giving back helps enrich the communities we call home and bring better food to more people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.