Chobani has announced it will host an international conference on refugees.
According to a media release from the company, the World Refugee Forum will be held Wednesday, Aug. 10 "to bring together leaders who are pushing for stronger government policies, as well as providing humanitarian support and employment pathways for refugees in the U.S. and abroad." The forum will take place as the world prepares to mark one year since the U.S. announced the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and six months into the Russian war on Ukraine. As such, discussions will focus on the dire situations for Afghans and Ukrainians, as well as the overall challenges confronting refugees around the globe, the release said.
“I have worked alongside my refugee brothers and sisters for many years, and they are a testament to the power of the human spirit,” Chobani founder and CEO Hamdi Ulukaya said. “I am grateful that so many people are now paying attention to the refugee crisis, and we cannot let this moment pass without change. It is critical that we make sure our words translate into action, and that we work together on concrete solutions.”
Hosted by Chobani, advocates, policymakers, and humanitarian agencies will discuss the social, political and economic challenges facing refugees today, and larger implications such as the global food crisis. With the forum, Chobani "intends to inspire companies to hire refugees and generate support for non-governmental organizations that provide much-needed humanitarian relief.," the release said.
Speakers, in addition to Ulukaya, include:
• U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas;
• U.S. Rep, Jason Crow, D-Colorado;
• Jay Collins, vice chairman, Citi; Tent Partnership for Refugees Advisory Council; Save the Children trustee;
• Dora Chomiak, president, Razom.
The virtual event will be held oat 1 p.m. eastern standard time and is free and open to the public. To register and learn more about the World Refugee Forum, visit www.chobanirefugeeforum.com. Additional speakers will be announced in the coming days, according to the release.
Chobani has a long history of hiring refugees, the release said, starting in the company’s earliest days when Ulukaya heard refugees resettled in Utica and hired them to work in the nearby plant.
Today, Chobani employees are from numerous backgrounds and lived experiences, including people from Afghanistan, Iraq, Vietnam, Thailand, Myanmar, Nepal, Somalia and Bhutan "who escaped violent and difficult experiences in their home countries and resettled in places like upstate New York and Idaho," the release said.
Ulukaya's work in support of refugees has taken him to Colombia, Jordan, Italy and Poland. His personal foundation, the Tent Partnership for Refugees, a global business network of 250 major companies, works with companies to advance the economic integration of refugees, especially by hiring and training them, the release said.
Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, Chobani has worked with non-profit partners such as Razom, Save the Children and The Center for Refugees in Utica to address the needs on the ground and to assist with preparations for Ukrainian refugees resettling in the U.S., the release said Ulukaya also visited the Ukraine-Poland border with Tent and UNHCR in April.
