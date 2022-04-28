After two years of silence, the Catskill Choral Society is performing again, with two concerts scheduled for April 29 and 30 at 7 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church in Oneonta.
The spring concert has the theme “How Can We Keep From Singing?” inspired by a Christian hymn first published after the Revolutionary War.
“The concert is one of both celebration and remembrance,” said Chris Shields, president of the Choral Society. The chorus is celebrating that they can come together again, “in spite of all the obstacles and barriers that are out there for choral singing today.”
The lines of that hymn seem appropriate to current times, Shields said, with the refrain:
“Through all the tumult and the strife / I hear the music ringing;
It finds an echo in my soul / How can I keep from singing?”
It’s been a long musical drought for the nearly 50 members of the chorus.
“It left a big hole in everyone’s lives. No question,” Shields said. He tried to encourage the group to continue singing — at least to themselves in the shower — but that was not a real replacement for singing together. “I’m very very elated to be performing again.”
The chorus is belatedly celebrating it’s 50th anniversary: the group was founded in 1970, but the 2020 concerts were canceled — “You know, it’s a dangerous activity when you consider the way COVID spreads,” Shields said. Thursday evening during a rehearsal, the singers were mostly masked, as they will be in the concert.
The concerts will feature a lighter first half, with a series of upbeat romantic songs, with some favorites such as Louis Armstrong’s “What A Wonderful World” and an arrangement of “Somewhere” from West Side Story, and some more obscure works including “Jenny Kissed Me,” based on a poem from the 1830s written during a flu epidemic.
The second part of the program will be Mozart’s Requiem, with full orchestra and four soloists. The performance will be dedicated to “those lost to the pandemic, and now, of course, to victims of the war in Ukraine,” Shields said. The chorus will also be remembering two founding members, Dorothy Caswell and Paul Sheele, who died in 2020 and 2021.
The 50th anniversary concert originally scheduled for December 2020, with the Catskill Brass, is now planned for early December 2022.
