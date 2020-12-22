An estimated 3 billion packages will circulate the country’s shipping infrastructure this holiday season; among them, a 50-year-old fruitcake from Otsego County.
In a 1985 opening monologue, “The Tonight Show” host Johnny Carson quipped: “The worst gift is fruitcake. There is only one fruitcake in the entire world, and people keep sending it to each other.”
Phyllis Eggler and Jeanne Schuyler have been exchanging the same fruitcake since the late ‘60s.
It all started in 1956 or 1957, as an earnest holiday gift from a somewhat dubious landlord, according to Eggler, a longtime Oneonta resident.
“He was very cheap,” she recalled. “He did things the cheapest way he could possibly get by.”
“He was kind of a strange guy,” Schuyler said.
The Egglers and the Schuylers, both newlyweds at the time, lived on different floors of the same home on Valleyview Street in Oneonta.
“My husband and I rewrapped it as a joke,” Eggler said. “That got it started.”
“The next year, we sent it back to them,” Schuyler said. “We’d just go along with it. What else can you do?”
Mail-order fruitcakes became a popular holiday tradition in the early 20th century due to their enduring shelf life. Traditional fruitcake recipes call for soaking the loaf in liqueur or brandy and coating it in powdered sugar, both of which are thought to inhibit mold growth.
In 2017, conservationists with the Antarctic Heritage Trust unearthed a still-wrapped fruitcake thought to be a relic of the ill-fated Terra Nova Expedition to the South Pole, led by British Royal Navy officer Robert Falcon Scott in 1911. The New York Times reported that a program manager said the cake was in “excellent condition” and the Trust said it smelled “almost” edible.
The Oneonta tradition continued throughout the next several years, even as the Egglers moved to the West End.
“One year, I paid $7 to ship it from the West End UPS to Valleyview Street,” Eggler said. “I packed it in a big box so they wouldn’t know what it was at first.”
Part of the fun was disguising the package to throw the recipients off the scent of the decades-old delicacy, Eggler said. One year, the cake was handed off to a friend to mail from Connecticut; another, from Long Island.
“It was always the same fruitcake,” she said, with one exception: Eggler said she bought a replacement fruitcake for $1.98 from the Cooperstown five-and-dime in the 1960s.
On occasion, the cake-holder writes a message on its packaging before sending it off. This year, Eggler said, she simply wrote, “surprise!”
On a trip to California one year, Eggler said she found a small, cake-sized Christmas decoration: a plaque reading “Oh no, not another fruitcake!” that sometimes accompanies the loaf on its annual cross-country sojourn.
Among the fruitcake memorabilia acquired throughout the years is a vintage postcard depicting Victorian-era ice skaters lining up to toss their fruitcakes into a hole in the ice. Eggler said.
The cake is usually stored in the freezer of its current custody-holder until the following holiday season when it would be mailed again, Eggler said. One year, Schuyler accidentally packed it away in the attic with her other Christmas decorations.
“It spent the whole summer in the attic and never mildewed,” she recalled.
The Cooperstown cake has survived 10 U.S. presidencies and Schuyler’s move to Florida almost two decades ago.
Eggler and Schuyler, now in their 80s and both widowed, still talk on the phone regularly and have no plans to give up the fruitcake tradition.
“It’s just a little fruitcake, but we’ve had lots of laughs over it,” Eggler said. “We’ve had a great time with it, and lots of good memories.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
