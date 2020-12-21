A downtown Afton holiday tradition of more than 50 years is getting a new life just a few houses down the block.
Every year since 1968, with the exception of only two years, Ron and Irene Zablocki have put out an elaborate, multi-piece wooden cutout display featuring a team of reindeer hoisting up Santa’s gift sack to where he reached down from the roof of their home.
“We’ve had them a long time, since when my kids were small,” Irene said.
Ron said he saw the cutouts advertised in the holiday edition of “Popular Mechanics” and opted to make his own. “It looked like it would be fun.”
He traced the images from a slide projector onto plywood and then cut the figures out by hand and enlisted the help of the couple’s three children, Karen, 8, Theresa, 6, and Mike, 3, to paint them.
“It wasn’t until we stopped putting them up that we began to realize that everybody slowed down to look at them,” Irene said. “We didn’t realize how many people were looking forward to it.”
The Zablockis, now 82, have only one surviving daughter, Theresa, who lives in Norfolk, Virginia. Mike died of an illness very young, and Karen passed away after she was struck by a car last year.
“It always brought back special memories for us, hauling them out every year,” Ron said. “We’re really glad to have Lila have it.”
Lila Harris, a village resident since age 18, said the decorations had been up for as many Christmases as she could remember.
“I looked forward to seeing it and didn’t even realize until one year I didn’t see it,” she said. “I noticed they weren’t up last year and it made me worry.”
At a village board meeting in the spring, Harris said, she heard Ron, a trustee, mention that prior surgeries prevented him from putting out the figures as usual.
Harris said she asked the local motorcycle club, Flesh and Blood, if its members would be willing to help the Zablockis put up the decorations this year.
“I don’t know if you realize, but people miss it,” she said she told the couple. “That’s the thing about living in a small town — people notice the little things.”
Harris said she was taken aback when the couple turned down the offer for help and instead offered to pass along the display to her.
“I’ve known them for a long time, but we weren’t ever super close,” she said. “They were just the ones a couple houses down the street.”
Harris, who runs a daycare out of her Main Street home, said the kids she looks after always enjoyed stopping to visit with the Zablockis, who would be sitting in front of their home just about every time they passed.
“I think they’re just the greatest people ever,” Harris said. “They’ve been married more than 60 years and they still hold hands every time they go out.”
Harris said she checked in on the couple, just a few houses down, throughout the coronavirus pandemic, sometimes bringing them extra meals from the Bainbridge soup kitchen where she volunteered.
Ron said he and Irene started considering giving away the display after last holiday season and already thought Harris would give Santa and his reindeer a good home.
“He even came by to check out my porch to make sure it was the right kind,” Harris said.
“You have to have the right kind of porch roof to display it,” Ron said.
“It’s very pleasing to see how many people took the time to stop and ask about them,” Irene said. “It’s very special to us. It means a lot that Lila wanted it.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
