The Bassett Birthing Center in Cooperstown reported a busy holiday, with two babies born Christmas day and four on Christmas Eve, according to a media release from Bassett.
The first birth on Christmas was Arielle Ross at 5:56 a.m., born to Krista Matzel and Robert Ross of Sidney, true to her due date. Arielle was born at 19 inches long and 6 pounds 5 ounces, according to a media release. She has a 7-year-old brother, Robert.
Robert Ross said in the media release, “What a Christmas gift."
The second Christmas baby is Harper Rey Newkirk, born 9:31 a.m. Christmas day, a month early, to Shannon and Zakary Newkirk of Hamilton.
Harper weighed in at 6 pounds, 13.7 ounces and was 19 inches long.
Shannon Newkirk said, in the release, “We were shocked and ecstatic she came on Christmas morning.”
