Get used to dreaming of a green Christmas, a climatologist said, as a forecast reports there’s little chance of a white one — but there’s still a chance.
“Overnight lows are cold enough for snow, and there is a chance of snow Christmas Eve night,” said Jessica Spaccio, a climatologist with the Northeast Regional Climate Center at Cornell University. “So there may be hope for a little bit of white on Christmas morning. “
The Northeast has had a warm and dry December with below-normal snowfall — barely 1.9 inches of snowfall at Cornell this month, compared with 6.9 inches typically, reports the National Weather Service at Binghamton. Downtown Cortland has seen even less: just 1.2 inches of snow all season.
There may be a bit of snow Thursday night. But Friday night, Christmas Eve, is the big question. The forecast calls for snow, possibly switching to rain before anybody wakes up Christmas morning to see what’s under the tree.
Laura Spencer, 29, of Cortland, is of a mixed mind about the coming Christmas Eve precipitation.
“It’s kind of nice to have a little bit warm weather, but I’d rather have a white Christmas,” Spencer said, as she pecked away at a laptop at Bru 64 in Cortland. But frankly, she’s said a family gathering on Christmas Eve will be more special to her than the snow.
A couple of tables away, 7-year-old Eli Niver agreed. “Christmas is still Christmas as long as you are with your family,” he said.
At church, added his mother, Katie Niver: Christmas Eve services are a tradition, with or without snow. One year, she said, “It was snowing so hard. We almost didn’t make it to church that Christmas. It was so upsetting.”
She’s not expecting that to be the case this year, and in a couple of years, expects white Christmases to be little more than nostalgia.
“I don’t think we’ll have a white Christmas in a couple of years around here,” she said.
Via AP StoryShare
