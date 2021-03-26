The First Presbyterian Church in Oneonta will ring its church bell beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 27, to remember victims who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Otsego County.
Saturday marks the one-year anniversary of the first death in Otsego County, according to a media release from the church. The bell will ring one time for each victim COVID has claimed in the county. Church leaders asked city residents to take a moment of reflection as they hear the bells ring.
Otsego County reported 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
According to the Otsego County Department of Health website, there were 169 active cases and five people hospitalized. 0 New death reported
The testing positivity rate was 0.5%, lower than the seven-day average of 1.8%.
The county has recorded 3,750 total cases and 55 deaths since tracking of COVID-19 began.
Hartwick College reported three new cases Friday. According to its website, there were six active cases and a 14-day rolling average of 11 active cases among those "who are living, working and/or studying on campus." The college is no longer posting a total of cases recorded for the semester.
SUNY Oneonta reported 17 positive cases in students isolating off campus and four cases in students isolating on campus. There were 60 students under mandatory quarantine, according to the SUNY COVID-19 Tracker website.
The college has had 290 positive cases during the current semester, according to the website.
Delaware County reported 19 new cases Friday.
According to a media release from Delaware County Public Health, there were 132 active cases in the county, with 11 people hospitalized and 354 under mandatory quarantine.
The county has recorded 1,888 cases and 45 deaths since the pandemic began.
Chenango County reported 14 new cases Friday.
According to a media release from Chenango County Public Health, there were 104 active cases in the county, with five people hospitalized and 361 under active quarantine.
The county has recorded 2,700 confirmed cases and 64 deaths since the pandemic began.
Schoharie County reported eight new cases Friday. The county has had 1,384 cases and 13 deaths, according to the state COVID-19 Tracker website.
Statewide, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported 4,603 people hospitalized, with 913 patients in intensive care units and 558 intubated.
The statewide positivity rate was 3.01%. There were 49 COVID-19 deaths in the state Thursday.
"New Yorkers have showed themselves and the country what it means to be New York Tough throughout this crisis," Cuomo said in a media release. "While we are moving at a faster pace than ever before to the light at the end of the tunnel, vigilance and continued practice of the guidelines we know stop COVID in its tracks are a crucial part of the effort to win this war. More and more New Yorkers are getting vaccinated every day, but we must all continue to practice social distancing, mask wearing and hand washing. The light is getting brighter every day, but not without our continued dedication to ending COVID once and for all."
