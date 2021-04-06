Church tower's 'Band-Aid' comes down before repair

After 4½ years, the "Band-Aid" is being taken off a local church's tower, for at least a little while.
A tarp known as the "Band-Aid" by church officials has covered the tower of the Oneonta First United Presbyterian Church since Oct. 12, 2016, since Oct. 12, 2016, for safety and to help protect the structure from deteriorating further.
The covering is being removed this week to take photos and measurements of parts that need to be fabricated in preparation for restoration later this spring by Lupini Construction of Utica, church officials said in a media release.
"First United Presbyterian Church is grateful to everyone who contributed to their Tower Restoration Capital Campaign this past fall to enable them to move forward with the project," officials said in the release.
The church, also known as the Red Door Church, is at the corner of Walling Avenue and Main Street
Updates and videos of have been posted at the church's Facebook page, facebook.com/TheRedDoorChurch
