The city of Oneonta has announced changes to the Neahwa Dog Park effective May 4.
Large and small dogs will be welcome in the large dog section during the month of May. Staff will plant new grass seeds in the small dog section to combat muddy conditions, a media release said. The target date for reopening the small dog section is June 1, however, the city will announce when it is open again.
It’s up to each individual dog owner to determine if their dog is able to safely enjoy and navigate this space with other dogs of all different sizes, the release said.
Questions may be directed to the Recreation Department office by calling 607-432-0680.
