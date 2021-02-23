Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig on Friday announced Microenterprise Program awards to four local businesses. Grants totaling $52,600 will be provided to the four businesses for equipment and working capital costs, according to a media release.
“I congratulate the recipients of this current round of Microenterprise funding,” Herzig said. “These grants will help strengthen the city’s small business community. During the past five years, we are proud to have demonstrated our commitment to Oneonta businesses by awarding more than $550,000 to assist 29 local business startups and expansions. I thank Gov. Cuomo and the staff at Homes and Community Renewal for their support and confidence in investing in the people of the city of Oneonta.”
All Microenterprise Program applications were reviewed by the Project Review Committee, the release said. “I thank the members of this committee for their diligence, passion, and commitment to Oneonta’s small businesses,” Herzig said.
The four award recipients are Shakedown Street Share Your Wear Online Store, Noah’s World, Wolfhound Studios and Sunrise Catering Inc.
