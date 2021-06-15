The city of Oneonta announced several infrastructure projects going on over the next week.
NYSEG and its contractor, DDS Companies will replace a gas main on East Street near Graduate Avenue starting Wednesday, June 16, and will continue until Tuesday, June 22, weather permitting.
The traffic signal will be in flash mode during working hours of 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and flaggers will control the intersection.
The city of Oneonta also began repairing various areas of settled brick pavers along Main Street on Tuesday, June 15, and the work will continue over the next few weeks. Work will begin around 7 a.m. and conclude by 1:30 p.m. Works areas will be coned off, but walking access will still be accessible.
Those traveling in the work zones are asked to use caution and obey all temporary traffic control devices.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
The City of Oneonta will be replacing a catch basin on the corner of Academy St and Fairview St tomorrow, June 16th. Work will begin around 7:00am and conclude by 3:30pm. Fairview St and Academy St will both remain open. Please use caution and obey all temporary traffic control devices.
For more information, please contact the Department of Public Service at 432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
