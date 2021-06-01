The city of Oneonta and its contractor, The Gorman Group, will seal cracks on various roads throughout the city through Friday, June 4, weather permitting. Work will begin each day around 7 a.m. and conclude by 5 p.m., according to a medai release. Flaggers will maintain traffic as the operation moves along each street. For a list of affected streets, visit https://tinyurl.com/63es7tw5.
The city also announced the Brenner Building at Neahwa Park is closed for roof repairs through June 9. The parking lot will be closed and there will be no outdoor seating around the building.
For more information, call the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
