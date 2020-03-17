City approves contracts, hires at restricted meeting

The Oneonta Common Council approved contracts for the city's wastewater treatment plant upgrade project and approved the hiring of four new city police officers at a remote meeting of the Common Council on Tuesday, March 17.
In light of COVID-19 social distancing precautions, the meeting was held via Facebook livestream. The full meeting can be viewed at www.facebook.com/cityofoneonta.
According to the city's website, design is underway for a major plant upgrade to replace much of the older plant equipment nearing the end of its life. There will be a new supervisory control and data acquisition system and replacement of all electrical motor control centers, according to the website. There will also be plumbing and HVAC upgrades.
The general construction contract for the project was awarded to Eastman Associates, Inc. of Oneonta for $5,457,896. For electrical construction, A. Treffeisen and Sons LLC., of Oneonta was awarded a contract of $1,397,000. An HVAC construction contract of $145,000 was awarded to J&K Plumbing and Heating Co., Inc., of Binghamton. The plumbing construction contract of $169,500 was also awarded to A. Treffeisen and Sons LLC.
Sean D'Annibale, Sara Lottridge, Reise Manchester and Bryce Kohout were all appointed as police officers with base pay rates of $42,978.
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig addressed COVID-19 concerns at the meeting.
"I do not have to tell you that these are difficult and challenging times for every one of us," Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said. "This (COVID-19) pandemic has presented us with an emergency situation unlike any we have experienced before."
Herzig said as much of the city staff as possible will be allowed to work from home and the focus will be on providing essential services. Public transit will continue operations but the number of daily runs will be reduced. Herzig said those needing urgent transportation would have it provided.
An Oneonta Task Force is being led by Assistant City Manager Katie Bottger and City Health Officer Dr. Diane Georgeson, he said. Department heads, Oneonta Town Supervisor Robert Wood, A.O. Fox Hospital Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Carrie Post, Council Member David Rissberger and Herzig are also participating.
The city is in continuous communication with Bassett Healthcare Network, the Otsego County Task Force, the Otsego Chamber, and U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, the mayor said.
Water and wastewater treatment plants will remain in full operation but other areas will have very little staff available. Distribution of water bills will likely be delayed for a minimum of 30 days but no additional fines will be charged, he said.
Some services will be available by mail and email, he said. For more information on what services will be available and how to access them, visit www.oneonta.ny.us.
"Please check frequently as all operational decisions are subject to change," Herzig said. "If you cannot find information that you need, you may email me directly at mayor@oneonta.ny.us. I will personally get the answer for you or connect you with the person who can."
In closing, Herzig urged people to stay home if they are able to do so.
"If you are young and healthy, you might not fear this virus but that does not stop you from infecting many others who are more vulnerable," he said. "Staying home is not only about protecting yourself; it is about protecting your community."
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.