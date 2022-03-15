City approves two new summer events

Improving the cultural and recreational life of the city was a theme during the Oneonta Common Council meeting Tuesday night, March 15. The council approved proposals for two new summer events, approved a contract for a wall mural and for upgrading underground electrical wiring in Neahwa Park.
The founder of Blendos, a local basketball league, presented plans for a weekend basketball competition in downtown Oneonta. Cam Hayes of Wells Bridge wants to organize the Blendorama 3 On 3 Tournament on the weekend of July 23-24, with games every hour on 14 courts down Main Street. He has been running a summer league since 2013 and has since expanded to year-round programming at the Oneonta Armory. It will be “a local athletic opportunity and an entertaining spectator event,” he said.
The council unanimously supported the proposal after City Attorney David Merzig clarified that Blendos will be required to have liability insurance.
Anna Rutenbeck, project coordinator for the Otsego County Conservation Association, presented plans for a one-day Eco-Fair in Neahwa Park on July 9. The environmentally-themed festival will include live local music, a puppet show, an electric vehicle car show, gardening activities and a vendor fair with information booths from local organizations and municipalities, she said. A fundraising dinner featuring Chesapeake Bay crabs is planned for that evening. “We’re working to build coalitions,” Rutenbeck said.
The council voted unanimously in favor of the proposal. “I think it’s great that we’re doing another event for our kids,” said Council Member Len Carson, R-Fifth Ward.
The council also unanimously approved a contract for a local artist to paint a mural on the Ford Sales Building, a former car dealership on Market Street across from the city parking garage. The city had solicited proposals for a mural in January. The Public Arts Commission selected a design by James McIlroy, a local tattoo artist and muralist. McIlroy proposed a five foot tall by 80 foot mural with an image of foxes running, integrated with a floral design. Destination Oneonta will pay the $1,000 cost for supplies and payment to the artist.
However, not every cultural proposal was uncontroversial. During the petitioner portion of the meeting, the council heard a complaint from Rachel Rissberger, board president of the Oneonta World of Learning, a children’s museum in Fortin Park.
Rissberger read a statement reacting to a public forum that Oneonta mayor Mark Drnek held on March 14 about starting a new downtown children’s museum. She said the outcome of the meeting, which she attended, was that OWL and other local organizations endorsed “the idea of a collaborative marketing effort to better advertise and support all of the varied programs organizations that already exist.” Rissberger said she felt furious that Drnek promoted his own idea without listening to input from groups that have been offering children’s programming for years.
“He was in a very different meeting than the rest of us,” she said, standing in the hall as the council meeting continued. Rissberger is the wife of Council Member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward.
In other city business:
• The council approved the appointment of three new police officers and one firefighter, at an average annual salary of $42,750. It also approved creation of a new position, Community Development Assistant, to support Community Development Director Judy Pangman.
• The council voted to spend $90,000 of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 on upgrading underground electrical wiring in Neahwa Park. The project will provide power for vendors and food trucks at events such as the EcoFair and Independence Day celebrations, and will also be used for holiday light displays. Construction work will start in April and will be ready in time for the July events “if we’re lucky,” City Administrator Greg Mattice said.
• A new paved multi-use trail along the Mill Race in Neahwa and Catella parks is also moving forward with about $100,000 in ARPA funding and a $50,000 donation from the Future for Oneonta Foundation. The trail, part of the Susquehanna Greenway, will provide a bikeable and walkable connection from Lettis Highway near interstate exit 15 through the parks to Neahwa Place near River Street. “In the future as we develop the riverfront, we hope to be able to apply for grants to keep extending it” Mattice said.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.