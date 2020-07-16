The City of Oneonta on Tuesday launched an initiative to replace its streetlight bulbs with LED fixtures, beginning in the Fifth Ward and progressing throughout the city over the summer.
The LED bulbs will use less energy and last longer than their predecessors, the HPS, or high-pressure sodium bulbs, according to a media release. Smart-control nodes will be installed with each fixture, allowing city officials to remotely monitor and control the street lighting system with the intention of creating fewer outages, timely repairs and more reliable lighting throughout the city.
The city of Oneonta completed its purchase of the existing street lights throughout the city from the New York State Electric & Gas Corporation in April, according to the release. The replacement project is expected to save the city more than $130,000 in energy and maintenance costs.
The project was financed through the New York Power Authority, and city officials said they expect to see a positive cash flow upon the project’s completion at the end of the summer. Traffic disruption will be minimal.
The city contracted Weydman Electric to install the fixtures using two-person crews and a bucket truck, according to the release. NYPA consultant Guth DeConzo designed the street lighting upgrades and is managing the implementation of this project.
For questions regarding city street lighting, contact the Oneonta Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
