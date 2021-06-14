The city of Oneonta announced that all city buildings are reopened for full public access starting Monday, June 14.
In accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines, fully vaccinated people are not required to wear masks while inside city buildings and facilities and are not required to maintain physical distance, according to a Sunday media release from the city. Unvaccinated individuals are required to wear masks at all times and must maintain a minimum of 6 feet of physical distance.
Per CDC guidelines, face masks will continue to be required for those using public transportation and visiting the transit offices.
Plans for resumption of public in-person meetings will be announced, according the release. Until that time, public meetings will continue to be conducted remotely and broadcast through the city’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/cityofoneonta.
For more information, contact the city clerk’s office at cityinfo@oneonta.ny.us or 607-432-6450.
