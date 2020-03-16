Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig announced late Monday that all city buildings will be closed, effective Tuesday, March 17. The closure will remain in effect until further notice.
Those requiring emergency assistance from the Oneonta Police Department can access police by entering the lobby at the Public Safety Building, according to a media release.
"I can ensure you that we will continue to provide all essential services to the residents of the City," Herzig said in the release. "We are also committed to the safety of our employees and look to comply with Governor Cuomo’s request that local governments reduce their workforce by 50%. To do so we will be curtailing all non-essential services and activities."
According to the release, a live broadcast of the scheduled Common Council meeting will be presented on the city’s Facebook page at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Herzig said he will discuss the changes in services in more detail at that time and will communicate developments as they happen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.