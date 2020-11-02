City, college officials meet on virus efforts

Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said he expects the city's Common Council to pass a new mask ordinance Tuesday, Nov. 3.
"Masks will be required by local law in the downtown area at all times and in the rest of the city when you feel like you can't be six feet away from anybody at all times," Herzig said. "So it will be law and you may get a ticket from the police if you are downtown ... not wearing a mask outdoors."
Herzig told the city's COVID control room in a meeting Monday, Nov. 2, that he thinks it is hard to maintain a distance of six feet in the city's downtown area, "so the right thing to do is wear a mask at all times."
The meeting was held via Zoom because of the pandemic and broadcast on the city's YouTube channel. Tuesday's meeting will be held in the same manner.
If the council does pass the law, the city must have a "mayor's public hearing" to allow residents to give their feedback to him before he decides to accept or veto the law. Herzig vetoed a similar proposal Tuesday, Oct. 20, because he said it was too broad and did not focus on the core issue, which was safety in the city's most crowded areas.
The law is written so it will only be in effect as long as the state's executive orders about the pandemic are, Herzig said. Fines can be as much as $1,000, he said, but fines are set in town court and not by the city.
In addition, Oneonta Public Transit Director Dave Hotaling said the city has resumed its SUNY Oneonta bus run. The city restarted the route Monday, Hotaling said, and it will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for now, on what he said is basically the "summer schedule."
Hotaling and Herzig discussed with the college's "control room" members how to keep students safe while still meeting their needs. The members included several students from SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College as well as faculty of both schools. New SUNY Oneonta Acting President Dennis Craig also participated in the meeting.
The group agreed to form a subcommittee to work with Hotaling to give him class schedules and a rough outline of when, where and why students have travel needs.
Hotaling said capacity on the buses is 30% and many seats are blocked off to allow social distancing.
Oneonta Public Health Officer Diane Georgeson said the city and Otsego County have been on an upswing of positive coronavirus cases in the past two weeks, including a small outbreak at Hartwick College, which has 30 active cases.
Herzig said the Hartwick College cases have been tied to Red's Ale House and Grill on Market Street.
"We have learned that most of the transmissions take place at night, in bars or at parties," he said.
Herzig said the city and colleges will have to find a balance in meeting student needs while not encouraging nightlife.
"Like everything else this past year, we're going to have to be flexible," he said. "It may need some fine tuning."
