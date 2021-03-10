City, colleges: Don't have St. Pat's parties in pandemic

City and college officials are asking students and other Oneonta residents to forgo traditional St. Patrick's Day activities this year, in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"This is not the time for partying," Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig said in an interview with The Daily Star on Wednesday, March 10.
Herzig said he is pleased with both of the city's colleges, SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College, and their efforts to manage the pandemic this semester.
"I've had communications with both colleges about St. Patrick's Day and St. Oney's Day," he said. "Both colleges are putting out strong messages that, maybe, let it go this year."
St. Oney's Day is a SUNY Oneonta tradition that started about a decade ago when the college schedule did not allow for a St. Patrick's Day celebration.
Herzig said the students at both colleges have been good about complying with pandemic precautions this semester, including no house parties. He said he looked over police logs for the past weekend and there were no reports of officers having to break up parties or issue citations for students not obeying city or college pandemic guidelines.
"Right now, I have to say the college students have been excellent this semester," he said.
City officials expressed concern at the most recent Common Council meeting, on Tuesday, March 2, about a social media promotion by a local bar for another St. Patrick's related event, called St. Practice Day.
St. Practice Day is a popular bar promotion that is often used as an extra day of celebration, typically a few days or a week before St. Patrick's Day.
However, Herzig said Wednesday that he contacted the bar owner and discussed his concerns about promoting drinking events while the pandemic is still ongoing, especially when bars have been a big hot-spot for spreading the virus.
"I told him, in this time of sensitivity, it is not being well-received by the community," Herzig said. "He said he understood and took down all the advertising for the events."
SUNY Oneonta officials said they also wanted to stress to their students that binge drinking is a problem, regardless of the pandemic.
"For many people, binge drinking unfortunately becomes an acquired habit while in college," acting SUNY Oneonta President Dennis Craig said. "Rituals around alcohol often lead to crowded indoor spaces that could help spread COVID. Normalizing the abuse of alcohol contributes to significant public health problems.
"Especially during this pandemic, groups of people drinking together indoors pose an even greater risk to friends, family and the larger community. As an educational institution, we must question social norms that are harmful to health and wellness."
SUNY Oneonta University Police Chief Jennifer Fila said the University Police and Oneonta Police have been working together to ensure students aren't violating COVID protocols while drinking.
"As you know, the college and the city have been working hard to share the responsibility of COVID safety," she said. "Promoting over-consumption of alcohol is contrary to what we, the college and the city are trying to accomplish together."
SUNY students have been working hard to comply with protocols, said Gabby Cecere, SUNY Oneonta Student Association president.
"The student body and city as a whole have tried so incredibly hard to keep up all of our good efforts," Cecere said. "SUNY Oneonta has been working closely with the city in order to keep everyone safe. I completely understand why people, especially college students, are beginning to become extremely antsy. ... We must remain vigilant, and continue to wash our hands, remain six feet apart and wear our masks."
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.