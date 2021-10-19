The Oneonta Common Council heard COVID-19 updates from SUNY Oneonta and city health director, and got a clean audit from outside accountants during its Oct. 19 meeting.
City Health Director Diane Georgeson talked about COVID-19 cases in Otsego County. She said 65.1% of Otsego County residents are vaccinated, compared to 85% of New Yorkers and 75% nationally. She talked about how mandating the vaccine helped skilled nursing facilities.
“As of yesterday 92% of residents and 97% of staff at skilled nursing centers have been vaccinated,” she said. “In August, 68% of staff were vaccinated.”
She showed a headline about how first responders are not getting vaccinated. Council Member David Rissberger, Third Ward, asked what percentage of the city’s first responders were vaccinated.
During the meeting Personnel Director Katie Bottger said about 50% of firefighters and police requested time off to get vaccinated, but she didn’t know if the figure was higher.
After the meeting, she emailed and said 67% of firefighters were vaccinated and 70% of police were vaccinated. During the meeting, she said there are some departments at 100% vaccination, but most are at 75%.
Mayor Gary Herzig said: “Earlier, Dr. Georgeson spoke of the national concern of police officers and EMS/firefighters being vaccinated at a significantly lower rate than that of the general public. Personally, I would have expected the opposite. And I am still struggling to understand why those who are so committed to protecting and saving lives are more averse to becoming vaccinated than are others.”
Before Georgeson spoke, SUNY Oneonta Chief of Staff Danielle McMullen said she was pleased to give the council a “lack of COVID update.”
She said that as of Tuesday, Oct. 19, 96% of the students were fully vaccinated and there were two students in isolation and three in quarantine. She said students were mandated to get vaccinated by Sept. 27 and only 10 students had to be expelled for not getting vaccinated. She said students were eager to get vaccinated so they could meet in person.
In addition to the COVID-19 update, McMullen gave the council an update on some other projects the college is undergoing. She said Alumni Hall is getting a $21 million facelift, which includes asbestos abatement and a geothermal system will be installed. Council Member Len Carson, Fifth Ward, asked if members of the council could tour Alumni Hall and the geothermal system as the city is exploring that option for buildings along Main Street. McMullen said she would contact the facilities manager at the college to set up a time when appropriate.
McMullen also talked about a partnership between SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick College and Bassett Healthcare that allows students to get clinical hours while also helping physicians free up clinical hours to see more patients.
She said students will participate in the trick or treat on Main Street on Oct. 30. Council Member Mark Drnek, Eighth Ward, elaborated on the event later during the meeting. He said students from SUNY Oneonta and Hartwick College will be along Main Street, which will be closed, from noon to 2:30 p.m. in masks and gloves to hand out candy to kids. He said the Halloween Parade will be held Sunday at 4 p.m. with line up at 3 p.m. on Elm Street.
Jonathan Gibbs from BST & Co. CPAs, LLP, said his company completed an audit of Oneonta’s finances and did not find any discrepancies.
“It was a clean audit with no findings,” he said. “I wish all my clients were like this.”
Also at the meeting, Oneonta resident Andrew Hamill asked the board to form a committee or commission to oversee memorials and observances. “For example, Veterans Day is in November, the month of November should be veterans month. “
