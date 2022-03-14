City creates committee for homelessness, other struggles

Homelessness, mental health, addiction, food insecurity and COVID-19: these are the issues that a new committee of the Oneonta Common Council aims to address.
As the Community Wellness Committee held its third monthly meeting on Monday, Mar. 14, council members and city staff discussed how these public health and societal issues are often linked, so that tackling one concern for an individual seldom succeeds if other problems go unresolved.
Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek created the committee after taking office in January, when he reconfigured most of the council subcommittees.
At this point, the committee is wrestling with these broad issues as they educate themselves about the scope of the problems in Oneonta and assemble a team of experts to advise them.
“What do we really mean by wellness?” Oneonta City Health Officer Diane Georgeson asked the committee.
There are many social determinants to public health, she said, citing the Mohawk Valley Public Health Improvement Program, a regional research initiative run by the Bassett Healthcare Network.
A public health model on the program’s site shows that only 20% of a population’s overall health concerns are impacted by access (or lack of access) to medical care; health behaviors of individuals, such as drug use, diet and exercise account for 30%; socioeconomic factors such as employment, income and social supports carry the most weight — 40%, according Georgeson.
She encouraged the committee to focus on issues where the city could have the largest impact.
Oneonta Police Chief Christopher Witzenburg told the committee that he’s concerned that there is no longer a unified entry point for people with struggling with issues such as mental health, addiction and homelessness to access medical and social services.
Before the state Legislature in 2019 passed an overhaul of bail laws, the county jail provided a place where people could start to get support, he said. Now the Oneonta Police Department is meeting twice a month with a “solutions panel” of local social service agencies to identify specific individuals who need to get help.
“We’re seeing more people on the streets, and we have no recourse to get them to services.” Witzenburg said. A common thread is that “many have mental health or addiction issues that they neglect, or don’t see as being a problem,” and that the police are limited in options to get people treatment if they decline help.
The Oneonta Warming Station on Chestnut Street opened a year ago and has been used a lot. The eight beds are often full, Witzenburg said.
If people who are not domiciled don’t have a legal place to go they will find other indoor locations, such as vacant buildings on Main Street. Fire Chief Brian Knapp reported that his department has repeatedly evicted squatters from rooms at 195 and 203 Main Street, which is a “high hazard” because the fire detection systems are not fully active in those buildings. Witzenburg added that patrols have been asking people to move from the walkway between Main Street and the Water Street parking garage, where people tend to congregate around electrical outlets.
Much of the homeless population is transient, according to Witzenburg.
“I am often surprised at the distance people will come to live in Oneonta,” he said, attributing an increase in homelessness in central New York to the fact that cost of living is lower here, so government assistance can go further.
“I don’t think the average folks know what you people deal with,” Council Member Mark Davies, D-Second Ward, told the police chief. “I think we have a responsibility to take care of all our people and people that are not homed are oftentimes marginalized and overlooked. We often see other people in plain sight, but we don’t see these folks.”
Homelessness is just so unnecessary, said council member Luke Murphy, D-First Ward.
“We’re the richest nation on Earth. We have so many resources. We just really need to learn how to tap into that, and do better by our communities.”
“What’s the mechanism for taking a wider discussion and turning it into action?” Davies asked those at the meeting.
No one present had an immediate answer.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.