The city of Oneonta celebrated the 150th annual Arbor Day on Friday, April 29, by planting a tree at Valleyview Elementary school.
A month ago, Oneonta forester Fred Hathaway visited both fifth-grade classes in the school to talk about the importance of trees. He challenged them to go out to try to find the biggest street tree in Oneonta.
On Friday, as city public works staff dug a hole at the back of the Valleyview schoolyard, Hathaway returned to the classrooms to discuss Arbor Day.
He told them how the man who created Arbor Day, Julius Morton, grew up in Adams, New York, near Watertown, then ended up in the Nebraska Territory.
He advocated for tree plantings in the prairie and organized the first Arbor Day in 1872, on which more than 1 million trees were planted in Nebraska.
Since the students didn’t find the biggest tree, he told them where it is — a silver maple at least 100 feet tall on Grove Street.
“I went around the group and asked them what do trees do for us? They provide food, shelter, habitat for wildlife. Stop erosion, maintain windbreaks. They are a living monument, they’re a marker of time,” Hathaway said.
More than 50 students paraded onto the field as Ken Fink, a city heavy equipment operator, used a Bobcat excavator to maneuver a 12-foot-tall swamp white oak into place above the hole.
The students counted down from 10 as Fink lowered the tree, then spontaneously broke into song, singing “happy birthday” to the tree.
“This tree is 15 years old,” Mike Glasser, a former Oneontan, told some students. “And that one is about 150 years old,” he said, pointing to a towering sugar maple in the corner of the field. He compared trees to the human body, explaining how we breath in oxygen and exhale carbon dioxide, and the trees do the opposite.
Fink and two colleagues straightened the tree to get it level then cut burlap off the root ball as Oneonta mayor Mark Drnek and David Hutchison, a volunteer who organized street tree plantings for fifteen years, talked with students Maya Ranc, Molly Roe and Cecily Ellis.
The students took turns filling the tree hole from a pile of dirt. Three boys briefly took over the shovels, until someone asked them to share tools with the girls who were standing eagerly by.
Once the tree was fully planted, Drnek came up to stand beside it. “Is there anything more optimistic than planting a tree? The only thing I can think of is teaching all these kids.” He thanked the teachers and students, and then read an official proclamation.
In the background, Hathaway, Hutchison and Jon William, director of public works, quietly discussed the real business of city tree planting. Hathaway explained some details of bare-root tree planting. The Rotary Club donated 100 Norway Spruce that the city will plant along upper East Street. Hutchison has an order of 20 disease-resistant American Elms coming in September, and he’s looking for residents who want them in front of their homes, he said.
As the students returned to their classrooms they discussed what they had learned. “I learned that trees actually have an age,” Ranc said.
“Trees are really important to the world because they are what help us breathe,” Roe said. “I liked how we got the tree and really buried it,” Ellis added.
Outside, as Hathaway cleaned up, he said “I told them, in 25 years, you’ll be in our 30s. You’ll drive by here, and you’ll point and say ‘I helped plant that.’”
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.