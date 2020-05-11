The city of Oneonta will repair asphalt near 10 Tilton Ave. beginning around 7 a.m. Tuesday, May 12. Work is expected to conclude around 1 p.m., according to a media release. Tilton Avenue will be closed at each end of the street and open to local traffic only.
Also on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Center Street will be closed between Maple Avenue and East Street. Temporary "road closed" and detour signs will be posted. Local traffic for residences in the closed section will be accommodated.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
