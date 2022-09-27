Oneonta residents are invited to a meeting to discuss the growing number of deer in the city.
An informational meeting with representatives of the state Department of Environmental Conservation is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28 at the Unitarian Universalist Church at 12 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
According to organizers of the meeting, the growing deer population “causes problems for deer and humans alike, including more car/deer collisions, an increase in tick-borne disease, and damage to crops, landscaping, and gardens.” As deer compete for limited resources, they become increasingly malnourished and more prone to disease. They eat things they’d normally leave alone and ignore their natural fear of humans and dogs. It is illegal to feed deer in New York.
Two reasons there are more deer sightings in the city, a media release said, are the availability of food (often in the form of people’s vegetable and flower gardens and shrubs) and the general increase in the population of deer in New York state. During hunting season, the city becomes a safe haven, further increasing the local population.
The city has formed a task force to examine the issue. The task force is conducting a survey to discover how residents feel about deer and where the abundance of deer is causing problems. Residents are asked to take the anonymous survey online at https://swrmn0fx.paperform.co/ or pick up and return a paper copy at the city clerk’s office at City Hall at 258 Main St.
