City demolishes abandoned home on Cherry Street

A long-vacant building on Oneonta's Cherry Street was demolished Thursday.
The home, closely sandwiched between its neighbors at 18 Cherry St., was torn down by a crew from Bronze Contracting LLC of Remsen.
The city of Oneonta Board of Public Service approved the demolition in March.
The property is owned by the Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank. The past owner died and the house has been vacant for more than 10 years, city Code Inspector Joseph Schlafer told the Daily Star in March.
Reached Thursday, Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig noted the land bank's ownership of the property and said the demolition was done at no cost to the city. He said the demolition was good news for the city because a new owner "will be able to do something with it."
Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank Project Manager John Mazzarella III said at the time that the property would go up for sale after demolition.
"The objective is for us to clean up the building, clean up the property site and get the property back on the tax rolls as quickly as possible," he said.
The house is in the city's Moderate Density Residential (R-2) zone, one of the city's most restricted zoning districts. It is made for single-family homes. The site at 18 Cherry St. could potentially become another single-family home, a daycare center with fewer than six kids or a home occupation, Stephen Yerly said in March.
He said the house has a lot of water damage and is structurally unsound.
"There's no value keeping that property there," Yerly said. "It's kind of beyond repair."
The property was transferred from Otsego County to the Greater Mohawk Valley Land Bank in late 2019 or early 2020, Mazzarella said.
Robert Cairns, managing editor, can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7217.
