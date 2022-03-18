City eyes vacant spaces for new housing

Oneonta officials have talked about wanting to build more affordable housing in the city. But there’s an unanswered question: where should those houses be built?
During its March meeting, the city of Oneonta’s Housing Commission reviewed recommendations from a housing study the committee and city staff have worked on since November. A leading conclusion: “there is a clear need for public-private sector coordination to address the city of Oneonta’s housing challenges.”
One idea that Council Member Scott Harrington, R-Sixth Ward, is talking about is developing city land for affordable housing. The city owns nearly 100 parcels of land, he said during a phone call Friday, March 18. Many of those are vacant or undeveloped lots. If the city is not using them, “is it really worth the city having them? Or is it worth us sending it forward?” he asked.
Harrington described several scenarios. Larger properties could be sold to developers. Parcels that are too small to for developable lots could be sold to adjacent land owners, after which the property lines could be redrawn to create spaces for new homes. City staffers are working on an inventory of city properties to determine which ones the city does not need, then identify the subset best suited for development, he said.
There are two vacant one-acre city lots next to Catella Park and the interstate, on a dead-end court where three other houses stand. Another city property is on West Broadway, a vacant quarter-acre residential lot in the middle of a row of houses.
Erin Talbot grew up on West Broadway and now rents an apartment next door to the vacant property. She was surprised on Friday to learn it is owned by the city.
“I always thought this was my yard,” she said as her daughter biked on the sidewalk. “I don’t like it when houses are piled up on top of each other.”
She said she’d hate to see the green space developed, but conceded “it is a problem, not a lot of great housing options for regular people, non-students.”
“I am excited that we are looking at every avenue to try to position the city for a better future,” Harrington said. “We know we have a housing stock issue. We want to bring more families and the younger generation to the city. And this is hopefully one way that we can do it. So that the city prospers.”
Mayor Mark Drnek campaigned on the idea of bringing 1,000 new working residents to Oneonta, Harrington noted.
“That's a big, ambitious goal. I'm not sure it's achievable in four years, because we don't have the housing stock. This has been an issue for decades, and the city has failed to take this on, for decades,” he said. “I'm really energized that we're taking this on, to try to rectify what's going on.”
Danny Lapin, chair of the city Planning Commission and a former Otsego County representative, said he is not convinced that selling off city land for development is the best solution to Oneonta’s housing shortage.
“Some of the parcels were landlocked, others would require the construction of new roads and water infrastructure. Others were on steep slopes,” he said. “Any sort of site preparation … associated with new development will cost the taxpayers money and have a fiscal impact to the city.”
He said he’s leery of “the growth Ponzi scheme” in which a city expands outward, subdividing parcels, believing that simply by growing, “you'll somehow generate wealth for the community, and it never works that way, just leads to kind of more sprawling development.”
The best solution is infill development, Lapin argued, in which the housing density in the center city gradually increases. Although some city properties might be useful for that, he said he thinks an more important solution is to change the zoning code.
He described scenarios in which property owners would be allowed to convert single-family houses to duplexes, or renovate a barn or garage on their property to become a rental unit. In many neighborhoods, those ideas are not currently options because the zoning code prohibits them.
“I think that addressing our kind of legislative barriers such as … only allowing single family housing in, you know, a large portion of our city, and having kind of regressive regulations around accessory dwelling units," he said.
He said he would like to see the Common Council engage in housing issues in a more proactive way.
“You have to engage in these discussions politically, and housing is a controversial topic. It's politically fraught, we've seen, but it's something that needs to happen,” Lapin said. “The legislative body has to legislate.”
Not all of the city-owned properties are actually within the city limits, which means that the city and town of Oneonta would need to collaborate on approving new development there. One such property is on a wooded 15.5 acres above the Hillside Commons apartment building off Blodgett Drive. Another parcel is a 143-acre meadow on upper East Street across from the Lower Reservoir Road. In that case, a two-acre private property with a house and barn sits in the middle of the field, but the rest of the former farm was bought by the city in 1968 to protect the city water supply, according to county assessor records.
Lapin said he thinks a regional approach on housing issues is essential, with better coordination between the city and town of Oneonta, “because the town has land, and we have jobs. And so, if we can combine forces and start jointly planning to add more people and more housing to our area, we can do a lot better,” he said.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
