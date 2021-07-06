Meeting in person Tuesday night for the first time since March 2020, the Oneonta Common Council discussed the city budget, made grant-related approvals and appointed members to two city commissions.
The main item on the council's agenda included an update on the 2020 budget and the 2021 budget-to-date.
"I want to thank the city workers for all of their hard work during this past year," Councilman Scott Harrington said. "They put up with our hard questions. We made Ginny (Director of Finance Virginia Lee) have to go through her whole report again after the meeting froze. I hope we never have to do that again."
Lee spent a good part of Tuesday's meeting going over figures from the 2020 budget and how the city did financially during the pandemic. According to the report, the city lost $934,468 in revenue to the general fund, lost $189,221 in revenue in the water fund and lost $189,893 in the sewer fund. Oneonta Public Transit (OPT) had revenue of $1,487,399 in 2020, which was $985,754 lower than in 2019.
According to the report, the city lost $353,926 in sales tax revenues, $595,565 in ambulance fees, $88,539 in interest, $71,954 in court fees and $41,769 in parking fines in 2020, but gained $106,019 in insurance recoveries and $56,731 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act aid.
She also said the city has earned $34,897 in building permits, mainly from the Dietz on Lofts project.
The report stated revenue totals do not include the FEMA COVID claim, as the federal government hasn't approved the claim yet.
Lee said that the city used $207,850 from the unrestricted fund balance and $762,567 from the restricted fund balance to offset the budget losses. She said that the water fund used $62,890 from the unrestricted fund balance and $77,371 from the restricted fund balance to offset the costs in the water budget.
The sewer fund used $78,340 from the restricted fund balance to balance the budget. Lee said that the city was able to defer the start of a construction project and saw an increase in sewer rents, so that the unrestricted fund balance saw a gain of $224,715.
The report stated that OPT's fund balance on Dec. 31, 2020, was $4,033,804, a decrease of $796,778 from 2019. The report stated that OPT had a state aid surplus of $362,598, and that it would need to spend that money before it could receive $1,157,331 in CARES funding.
Lee went over the first six months of 2021 and said the city was in good shape financially. However, she said, the budget has increased from the $15,669,055 adopted budget to $16,405,445 adjusted budget because of increased staffing at the fire and police departments, code enforcement services, shared communication services and more.
She said that 90% of the property taxes had been paid by May 31 and that "2021 has been the best year for unpaid taxes." The report stated that 156 property owners have not paid their taxes yet this year, compared to 207 in 2020 and 210 in 2019.
In addition to the property tax revenue increasing, she said that so far "sales tax revenue is 23% greater than 2020 and 11% greater than 2019."
She said that she would meet with department heads to see what may need to be adjusted in the budget in the coming months.
Carol Mandigo and David Hayes of the First Night committee thanked the council for their help in coordinating the Hometown Fourth of July festival.
"In May, my mom fell and broke her hip and she developed pneumonia," said Mandigo. "I went to Arizona to help her and didn't come back until June 27. I was in touch with everyone at city hall to make sure our permits were filed in time. Everybody went above and beyond to help us with the permitting. It really cheered me up when I would talk with you."
Mandigo was one of seven people named to the city's new Public Arts Commission. Others named to the commission were Stefanie Rocknak, James Maloney, Richard Barlow, Ian Austin, Katherine Spitzhoff and Andrew Vitolo.
After much discussion, the council approved the following people to serve on the new Housing Commission: Joan Fox, Danny Lapin, Ed May, Russ Southard and Jared Shue, with councilwoman Kaytee Lipari Shue abstaining. Two members nominated to the commission were not approved — Audrey Beckenstein and Heath Weeks — because they do not reside in the city.
The council also accepted the New York Empire State Development incentive grant up to $180,000 for the Hartwick College Grain Innovation Center, which will go toward equipment for the 3,500-square-foot food lab, flour mill, bakery, malting system and brewery.
The council also approved a resolution to apply for a Community Development Block Grant to see if the Oneonta Armory could be used as a community center.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.