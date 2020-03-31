Oneonta's only homeless shelter has temporarily closed and residents have been moved to area motels because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Several other cities and municipalities are also considering this or have done so in efforts to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in shelters, including Austin, Texas; Oakland, California; and New Haven, Connecticut.
The Oneonta shelter, run by Opportunities for Otsego, closed Tuesday, March 17, according to CEO Daniel Maskin. He said concern over close quarters prompted the move, adding that about half the staff are “high-risk populations,” or those at greater risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
“We just felt it was better for everyone’s safety, including the residents, if we made alternative arrangements with them so they could be safe and the staff could be safe as well,” Maskin said.
There were six people living in the shelter when it closed, Maskin said. At the motels, shelter residents can still contact shelter staff and staff is still providing food, assistance searching for permanent housing and help with job searches, he said.
"The only thing we're not doing is providing them housing," Maskin said.
Each person has their own room, he said, and people of the same household are roomed together. Maskin said even in normal times he doesn't hear from residents unless there is a concern, but he hasn't heard any issues and said things have been going "quite smoothly."
"Most services are still being provided remotely," he said. "We have counseling services although we can't do home visiting services face-to-face our staff are in touch with our clients and things like that. The staff are doing an extraordinary job at trying to hold an impossible situation together."
Maskin said Opportunities for Otsego is closed until at least April 14 in accordance with schools' scheduled reopen dates. Head Start, a comprehensive program for children ages 3 to 5, is Opportunities for Otsego's largest program and isn't allowed to operate when schools are closed, Maskin said. He said he'll regroup with his senior management team to assess the situation if school reopen dates are extended.
The emptied shelter is now reserved for Oneonta firefighters, in case they need it for three separate reasons, Oneonta Assistant Fire Chief Jim Maloney said.
-Firefighters can use the space to self-isolate after potential COVID-19 exposure until they find out if they've been exposed or not.
-They can quarantine there if they have been exposed to a positive case.
-It may also be used to split up Oneonta firefighter crews to reduce exposure.
"We've been discussing different response matrices based on the current crisis and whether we wanted to split up our crews into two to reduce exposure," Maloney said. "So if one crew went on a call and was exposed, they wouldn't expose the rest."
A crew consists of six people, he said. In this situation, three people would go out on the call while the other three would stay at the station to respond to things there. One of the crews would then spend the night at the station and the other at the shelter, he said.
The crew is meticulous about hygiene, he said. However there's always potential for exposure given close quarters, and because the fire department often responds to calls from sick people needing an ambulance.
"We're maintaining social distance at work as best we can," Maloney said. "But if things start getting bad locally, we can split up the crew."
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.