The city of Oneonta announced Monday it has been awarded a $500,000 grant to assist in the stabilization of the historic Oneonta Theatre.
According to a media release from the city, Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Housing Trust Fund Corporation provided the funding through the New York Main Street Program, included in the 2022 Regional Economic Development Council Consolidated Funding Application round. The NYMS program is administered by state Homes and Community Renewal to support projects “that improve and revitalize Main Streets and strengthen local economies.”
State Sen. Peter Oberacker said, in the release, “The city of Oneonta’s downtown district is in the midst of a full-scale transformation and the historic Oneonta Theatre will play a leading role. This state grant adds to the city’s recent run of success and is proof positive that our local elected officials and community leaders are on the right path. Oneonta has a well-earned reputation as an arts community and rejuvenating the Oneonta Theatre, with the Friends of the Oneonta Theatre at the helm, will further solidify opportunities for economic growth and quality of life. I was proud to support Oneonta’s grant application and look forward to the work ahead in restoring a key piece of the city’s history.”
City Mayor Mark Drnek said, “Our community owes a huge debt of gratitude to the civic-minded citizens of FOTOT and 47 Chestnut LLC for their tireless efforts in bringing back the Oneonta Theater. With the success of the city’s Planning and Development Department in securing the generous support of the New York Main Street Program, Oneonta will once again enjoy musical and stage performances to rival those in venues 60 miles away — in a unique and vintage treasure, that we’ve missed so badly. Thank you to them, and congratulations to us. The future just got a little brighter.”
Robert Brzozowski, president of the Friends of the Oneonta Theatre, said, “Thanks for City Hall’s support for the Oneonta Theatre. There is a lot of work ahead of us, but we are confident that working together with the support of so many in Oneonta and the region, the Oneonta Theatre will once again be a venue for the performing arts and a driver of economic development in the area.”
According to the release, a feasibility study and building conditions report completed in 2019 with funding from HCR under the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative program showed that roof leaks and roof drains posed a threat to the building, and interim roof repairs have since been undertaken. The stabilization project “will completely replace the flat roof on all three parts of the building and rebuild the roof drainage system,” the release said. Completion of the first phase of the renovation project “will ensure that the roof is structurally sound with no further water damage and deterioration, setting the stage for a full renovation.” The 2019 feasibility study estimated full renovation costs for the theatre to be between $3 million and $10 million.
According to the release, the Oneonta Theatre opened in 1897 as a vaudeville house, and later as a cinema. The state Preservation League recently listed the Downtown Oneonta Historic District, including the theatre, on its 2022-2023 list of “Seven to Save” historic resources. The theatre was recently purchased by 47 Chestnut Street LLC. FOTOT and the new owners will continue to seek additional funding and donations to assist with needed renovations, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.