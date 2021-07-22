City gets grant to study heat pump project

The City of Oneonta was awarded an up to $100,000 planning grant from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to explore the possibility of setting up a geothermal district.
“We want to see if it is feasible to the city to have a geothermal heat pump that serves several buildings,” Mayor Gary Herzig said. “Right now we are looking at downtown. There are a number of buildings that could share a geothermal heating system. Ideally, if it could work there we would expand it out.”
The grant was part of nearly $4 million awarded to 23 projects under the first round of the Community Heat Pump Systems Pilot program to advance community thermal networks that harness geothermal and waste energy to heat and cool buildings throughout New York state according to a media release from Governor Andrew Cuomo's office.
“We're very excited to be able to offer this cutting edge technology to the area,” Herzig said.
According to the release, the projects statewide will “explore clean energy options at 600 buildings to reduce carbon emissions and air pollution.”
The program, administered by NYSERDA, seeks to connect multiple buildings near each other on the same heat pump piping and infrastructure. “A community thermal strategy accelerates the decarbonization of New York's building stock — moving from a building-by-building approach to a block-by-block and community-by-community model,” the release said.
Projects were awarded for scoping studies, construction projects and best practices guidebooks the release said.
Of the 23 awarded projects, 21, including the city of Oneonta's, are scoping studies the release said. The projects will include more than 40 million square feet of occupied spaces and 10 studies, including Oneonta's, will focus on disadvantaged communities to see how community thermal heat pump networks could be used in affordable housing units, the release said.
According to the release, “Buildings account for more than 33 percent of carbon emissions in New York State, and ground-source heat pumps are highly energy efficient and cost-effective systems that can reduce emissions from buildings through clean heat. The systems provide heating and cooling by transferring heat to or from the ground, water, or air sources. Heat pumps are proven to be more efficient, increase energy savings and provide a higher level of comfort than traditional fossil fuel heating systems.”
Herzig said the grant will allow the city to “continue with our goals and plans to build a more sustainable community.”
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.