The city of Oneonta will continue work replacing the floor tile on the steps at the City Hall entrance through Thursday, Sept. 30, according to a media release. Work will begin around 7 a.m. and conclude by 3:30 p.m. daily.
Access through the front doors will be closed, but access from the ramp at the rear of the building will be open.
For more information, contact the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
