The city of Oneonta has several public works projects this week.
Beginning abolut 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 18, a contractor will start placement of new concrete curbs on Gardner Place.
According to a media release, work will start at the top of the street on the east side and proceed down to Main Street. Then the operation will move to the west side of the street, at Main Street, and proceed to the top of Gardner Place.
During the operation, driveways will be inaccessible. They will remain inaccessible until Thursday, April 20, to allow the concrete to properly cure and strengthen. Residents should find alternate parking means during that time. The street will remain closed except for emergency traffic.
Also beginning on Tuesday, a contractor for the city will perform repairs to a manhole near #7 Weidman Place. This work is expected to begin about 9 a.m. and take most of the day. Through traffic on Weidman Place will not be available. Local traffic access will only be along each end of the street and will be opened to emergency traffic only.
In both areas, drivers should exercise caution and obey all signs and temporary traffic devices.
The Department of Public Service will also flush water mains in the low service area from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. this week. Affected areas include: Ford Avenue, Watkins Avenue, Grove Street, Cliff Street, Fairview Street, Academy Street, Main Street, Market Street, Chestnut Street, South Main Street, Prospect Street, Grand Street, Division Street, Potter Avenue, Pine Street, Gault Avenue, Knapp Avenue, Walling Avenue, Roosevelt Avenue, Center Street, Walling Boulevard, Fair Street, Otsego Street, Tilton Avenue, Lewis Street, Hudson Street, Third Street, Norton Avenue, Draper Street, Fifth Street, Valleyview Street, Sand Street, North Belmont Circle, South Belmont Circle, Railroad Avenue, Eighth Street, Rose Avenue, Susquehanna Street, Wells Avenue, Factory Street and Forest Avenue.
For information related to the projects, contact the Department of Public Works by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or calling 607-432-2100.
