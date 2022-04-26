City health officer: COVID is returning

The Oneonta Common Council heard a detailed update about the city’s increasing COVID-19 case numbers and low vaccination rate at its meeting on April 26, and took action on a baseball field renovation in Neahwa Park and a sidewalk café on Market Street.
Oneonta City Health Officer Diane Georgeson reported an increase in COVID cases in Otsego County and across central New York in April.
“We’re close to many hotspots,” she said, displaying a map that showed New York’s highest rates of daily new cases are currently in Utica, Oswego and Ithaca, with Binghamton and Syracuse close behind.
The Centers for Disease Control has shifted Otsego County from low to medium level of community transmission, based on the number of new reported cases and new COVID hospital admissions, with 42 COVID cases reported in the county on April 26 and numbers trending up since mid-March, Georgeson said. Hartwick has six active cases, and SUNY Oneonta has 12. Bassett has reported a “significant uptick in new admissions.”
She is concerned about two facts, she said: a new COVID omicron variant, BA.2.12.1, has taken off in the region, and new figures show that Oneonta has a lower vaccination rate that most other communities.
The state Department of Health is now reporting vaccination rates by zip code, Georgeson said. Oneonta has 54.3% of residents fully vaccinated, among the lowest in the county.
“We’re below the Otsego County rate, which is below the U.S. rate, which is way below the New York state rate,” she said. “We have to get our community open to getting vaccinated. It’s not access, it’s hesitancy. I encourage you on Council to talk to your constituents.
Georgeson believes the reported number of COVID cases are an undercount, since many people don’t get tested or don’t call to report their positive test results.
“When you spend a lot of time around people, it’s worth getting boosted,” said Mayor Mark Drnek.
Later in the council meeting, members voted to use up to $50,000 of the city’s repair fund to renovate the infield of baseball field No. 6 in Neahwa Park. This field near the skate park gets rented out to several baseball organizations but has fallen into disrepair. In a Finance Committee meeting in March, members had voted against using federal pandemic relief funds for the restoration.
The council also approved an outdoor café run by Green Earth Health Food Market using city-owned public sidewalk in front of that store on Market Street. The council authorized the city to enter into a five-year usage agreement with Green Earth, and allow the construction of a raised platform on the sidewalk.
There will still be five feet of sidewalk between the platform and the curb, City Administrator Greg Mattice told the council, less than ideal but enough room to meet Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility requirements. The entire streetscape of Market Street from Main Street to the city parking ramp is scheduled for a redesign with wider sidewalks and narrower vehicle travel lanes. Currently the traffic lanes are “excessive” at 17 feet wide, he said.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.