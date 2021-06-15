City health officer Diane Georgeson delivered her final pandemic report to the Oneonta Common Council at its regular meeting Tuesday, June 15, still held virtually despite the reopening of city buildings the day prior.
Oneonta reported only three active COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, Georgeson said, noting that case counts in neighboring counties Chenango and Delaware remained slightly higher, at 19 and 17, respectively. No county residents are currently hospitalized with the virus.
With 52% of eligible residents fully vaccinated, Oneonta has fallen slightly behind the statewide vaccination rate of 63%, according to Georgeson. President Joe Biden set a national goal of reaching 70% vaccination by July 4, now less than a month away.
“We have fallen behind a bit,” Georgeson said. “I don’t think it’s an issue of access or availability. It’s an issue of people choosing to be vaccinated.”
Operations at the SUNY Oneonta mass vaccination site have been so greatly reduced that the clinic has been moved out of the Alumni Field House into a mobile unit in the parking lot, Georgeson said. A timeline for closing the clinic has not yet been established, but state officials said they plan to keep the site operational at least through the end of the month.
The SUNY Oneonta clinic no longer offers the Pfizer vaccine, instead joining other county clinics in exclusively offering the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Georgeson said. Recent and upcoming pop-up clinics have targeted areas of the county with lower vaccination rates, including Schenevus, Laurens and Portlandville.
All local Bassett primary care facilities are continuing to offer vaccines, Georgeson said.
The city’s ongoing screening of wastewater for evidence of the coronavirus has consistently yielded levels “below quantification” since May, Georgeson said, with the exception of a “small blip” last month.
The city will continue to monitor the wastewater, Georgeson said. “Were it to trend up at this point, it would be of concern.”
SUNY Oneonta, which has been independently screening the wastewater on campus, will suspend that operation for the summer, as most of the students have returned home, Georgeson said. The college will continue testing its employees, but none of the recent reported cases have come from either SUNY Oneonta or Hartwick College.
Drive-thru rapid COVID tests are available by online appointment at the Walgreens on Chestnut Street, Georgeson said. Non-rapid tests are available at WellNow and the Rite Aid on Chestnut Street, the latter of which also offers over-the-counter rapid antigen tests.
Discussing the state’s most recent rollback of most remaining pandemic restrictions for businesses and public places, Georgeson said, “We’re going to be in a new reality.”
“This is the state’s minimum standards,” she said. “As we work our way through this big relief in reopening, we need to be mindful of supporting those businesses and organizations that may still elect to require mask use, which they are fully entitled to do, as long as they are in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.”
Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig thanked Georgeson for being “an invaluable resource” since the onset of the pandemic last spring.
“She’s worked hard, she’s been there for us, she’s embedded herself in the city structure and we are extremely grateful to her,” he said.
In other news:
• Fourth Ward council member Kaytee Lipari-Shue was the only one to vote against a resolution authorizing the mayor to enter an agreement with Delaware Engineering of Oneonta for the development of conceptual plans for a public or public-private transit hub on Market Street.
Basic services are not to exceed $95,000, or with the additional any cumulative contingency costs, $110,000, according to Herzig. The resolution, which passed, also authorized a waiver from the city’s purchases, policies and procedures manual and authorized all necessary budget amendments and transfers.
Herzig said the council was being asked to waive the city’s purchasing policy procedures because there are “so few developers, and we could only identify one group to work with that has the experience working with the city, that’s knowledgeable about the city, that’s knowledgeable about working with our (Downtown Revitalization Initiative program).”
“Quite honestly, there has to be a level of strong trust and communication, because we do not want anybody attracting developers who have ideas that are contrary to what the council and the community wants,” he continued. “It has to be somebody who knows us, has a strong relationship with us, understands our history, knows where we’re going and we have a trustable strong communication with.”
“I think that’s a valid point, but I’m starting to see a pattern where we’re waiving our procurement policies in favor of Delaware Engineering,” Lipari Shue said. “They obviously have done a lot of really great work for the city, but I’m not comfortable with always saying this is the firm that knows us, so we’re going to circumvent policies that are in place for a reason. I’m just not comfortable making a habit of that, and I think that we have done it on more than one occasion.”
“I’m all for the fact that they’re local and employ local people, but I think we’re putting ourselves into one lane and not employing all of our options by doing this,” she concluded.
• Herzig named Judge Lucy Bernier and Oneonta high school history teacher Cathy Lynch as the recipients of this year’s Woman Trailblazer award.
Bernier and Lynch will be honored alongside last year’s recipients, Susquehanna SPCA executive director Stacie Haynes and former Mayor Kim Muller, in a Wednesday, July 14, ceremony at Damaschke Field before an Oneonta Outlaws game.
