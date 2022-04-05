City hears proposals for events in Neahwa

Although no single matter dominated the Oneonta Common Council meeting on April 5, a theme developed: future plans and small issues as the city returns to business-as-usual after two years of COVID-19 closures.
The council discussed plans for the Grand and Glorious Garage Sale, scheduled for Sept. 11, after it was cancelled in 2020 and 2021. The organizers want to relocate the event to Neahwa Park, reported Council Member Kaytee Lipari Shue, D-Fourth Ward.
In the past the event has drawn large crowds, with more than 75 vendors set up along Oneonta’s Main Street.
The idea arose because the park is more open, thus better for social distancing.
Several council members expressed concerns about moving the sale, since that would draw people away from downtown businesses. Council Member David Rissberger, D-Third Ward, said “it makes sense for accessibility but is it what we really want for our downtown? I’m not sure that it is.” The council took no action; the organizers will need to apply for an event permit in a new location, and will have a chance to present to council at that time.
Another event in Neahwa Park got more enthusiastic response. Bigger Dreams Productions, a local theater organization, proposed to hold Shakespeare performances in the park. Tentatively the group will use the park bandstand for six shows of “Much Ado About Nothing” on July 29-31 and Aug. 5-7, with auditions scheduled for this weekend, Allie Tabor-Church told the council.
The city usually charges nonprofits $100 per day to use the bandstand. City Attorney David Merzig suggested that the city could enter a contract with the theater group, to provide the stage in exchange for the group providing free performances for the public.
Council members updated each other about the work of city commissions and council sub-committees. A survey of Wilber Park users just concluded, Lipari Shue said, with 382 respondents, 60% of them city residents. The Parks and Recreation Commission will discuss findings at its next meeting.
The Quality of Life/Infrastructure Committee discussed the question of deer overpopulation in their March meeting, and recommends that the mayor establish a deer task force to explore concerns in more detail than the committee can. Research is needed to quantify the deer population, determine what a healthy population size is, and “we really do need to do a survey of the community to see if this is a problem,” Rissberger said, before deciding what actions are necessary.
Mayor Mark Drnek read a proclamation announcing April 3-9 as National Library Week, and encouraging all residents to make use of their libraries online or in person. He then talked about the Week of the Young Child, also happening this week. He visited with 6-and 7-year-olds at all three Oneonta elementary schools, and “deputized them” to tell what makes Oneonta a great place to live. The resulting artwork is on display in store windows along Main Street.
City Administrator Greg Mattice opened his remarks by reminding the audience that the city is still recruiting bus drivers, as well as police officers. Only one of the three recent police hires worked out: one rescinded the job offer, and one dropped out during the police academy, he said.
Mattice reported on public works projects around the city. A complete reconstruction of Railroad Avenue is underway, and is expected to be finished in April. Two Silver creek culverts were found to be “structurally unsound.” Culvert deterioration at Brook and Center streets precipitated an indefinite street closure of Brook Street. A culvert at Spruce and Clinton St also needs to be replaced, and the city will seek state funds for those projects.
The city has set a leaf and yard waste collection schedule for the year, similar to previous years, with the first monthly pick ups the week of April 11 in wards 1-4 and April 18 in wards 5-8. The city brush and yard waste drop-off site on Silas Lane has a new entrance at the end of the road, with a locked gate. Users will need to stop at the city garage on Silas Lane to get a key, or call the department of public works.
A broken pipe at Damaschke Field over the weekend caused significant damage to the concession stand and office, Mattice said. The city has filed an insurance claim but it is not yet clear how long it will take to fix. The council then went into closed executive session to discuss a contract with the Oneonta Outlaws for the use of Damaschke Field for 2022-2027. The previous contract expired in 2020 and was not renewed then due to COVID.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
