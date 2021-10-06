The Oneonta Common Council approved its police review plan and hired a new police chief, along with hearing a plea to opt-out of marijuana sales and a COVID-19 update, during its Oct. 5 meeting.
POLICE AFFAIRS
The council unanimously approved the Implementation Plan for Police Reform and Reinvention after some discussion by council members.
Council Member John Rafter, D-Seventh Ward, said he would support the plan, but did have concerns about some of the recommendations including stopping pre-text stops. He said the police should be able to pull over a car if their brake lights are out or if a muffler is too loud. Rafter said they were safety issues and could cause accidents.
Council Member Luke Murphy, D-First Ward, said the police would be precluded from stopping a car based on the race or socioeconomic status of the driver.
The police reform plan was created by the Community Advisory Board, which had representatives from the Oneonta NAACP, Hartwick College, SUNY Oneonta, the Oneonta Commission on Community Relations and Human Rights, the common council and the city personnel director, in 2020. The board’s plan was adopted on March 31, and a committee of council members was formed to go over the plan and come up with a detailed plan to implement.
Most of the plan’s recommendations go into affect immediately after the report was approved by the council, while others will go into affect within seven months after approval.
All of these changes to the Oneonta Police Department will be overseen by Christopher Witzenburg, who was appointed chief of police during the meeting after Murphy tried to table the decision.
Witzenburg has been with the department since 1998 and has been serving as acting chief since the retirement of Chief Douglas Brenner in January.
Murphy moved to table the decision after Daniel Dryer brought up a comment Witzenburg made during the CAB discussions. Dryer said Witzenburg said he would find another way to get around some of the recommendations the CAB made.
The move to table was defeated after Council Members Murphy, Mark Davies, David Rissberger and Kaytee Lipari Shue voted to table the resolution and Council Members Len Carson, Scott Harrington, Rafter and Mark Drnek voted not to table the resolution. Rissberger wanted to table the vote because Witzenburg wasn’t there to answer questions the council had.
Murphy abstained from voting for Witzenburg, while the other seven council members voted in favor of the hire. Witzenburg’s annual base salary will be $95,000.
LEAF DIRECTOR: DON’T
ALLOW MARIJUANA SALE
The Oneonta Common Council listened as Leatherstocking Education on Alcoholism/Addictions Foundation Executive Director Julie Dostal and Tobacco Free Communities: Delaware, Otsego, Schoharie Community Engagement Coordinator Jennifer Hill encouraged them to opt-out of marijuana sales.
The drug was legalized for recreational use by the state Legislature earlier this year, with a provision allowing municipalities to choose whether to allow sales of the drug.
Dostal said in states where marijuana is legal, 60-80% of the communities have opted out of selling the drug. She said there were too many questions with the implementation of the sales, wondered how the sales would be marketed, how potent the marijuana would be and if forms of the drug could be sold as gummies, lollipops or other items that appealed to children.
“I encourage you to press the pause button on the sale until all the regulations have been put in place,” Dostal said.
Hill said even though Oneonta is a Tobacco Free Community, they will have to pass a local law to prohibit the smoking and vaping of marijuana in public places, including parks. She said the law prohibits the smoking of marijuana inside places where smoking cigarettes is prohibited, but it doesn’t include outside spaces in the law.
She gave the council a copy of the law the town of Cairo passed in August that prohibits smoking marijuana in public outdoor places as a blueprint to craft a law of their own. She said the second-hand smoke generated by smoking marijuana is similar to second-hand cigarette smoke, which causes cancer.
COVID-19 IN THE CITY
City Health Officer Diane Georgeson updated the council on the COVID-19 pandemic. She said Otsego County had 500 cases in September and the county health department was working on getting statistics out as to what percentage of those who tested positive were vaccinated. She said it would probably be in line with neighboring Delaware and Chenango counties that have released statistics that one-quarter of those that tested positive have been vaccinated.
She said the city tests the wastewater for the virus weekly and there was a “big uptick on Sept. 30 in the wastewater,” which has her concerned. She said the Pfizer booster shots have started to be given in the county. She said the cases “are not coming from the colleges. SUNY Oneonta has three active cases and Hartwick College has two active cases.”
She said Otsego County reported 20 cases Tuesday and the trend in the county is going up, and said Chenango and Delaware counties had as many cases as Otsego County.
Rafter asked if there were any actions the city could institute to help slow down the spread, like a mask mandate.
City Administrator Greg Mattice said the city continues to educate residents on the importance of vaccination. Georgeson encouraged people to wear masks indoors as per the CDC guidelines.
In other business:
• The council approved hiring Steven Jaeger and Roger Chase as full-time bus drivers at a base annual salary of $30,517 and approved the Oneonta Public Transit driver sign-on bonus policy, which pays drivers $500 when they are hired and $500 after they are employed six months.
The council also approved a three-year OPT contract between the city and town of Oneonta. The city will provide transportation in the town for $15,000 in 2022, $16,000 in 2023 and $17,000 in 2024.
• The council also approved the $78,768 bid by R.B. Robinson Contracting, Inc., Candor, for the West Street Pressure Reducing Valves Replacement project.
Vicky Klukkert, staff writer, can be reached at vklukkert@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_VickyK on Twitter.
