In a sign of life returning back closer to normal, two local institutions announced over the weekend they were lifting or relaxing visitor restrictions, effective Monday, June 14.
The city of Oneonta announced that all city buildings are reopened for full public access, and UHS Delaware Valley Hospital in Walton announced it was relaxing its visitor restrictions.
In a Sunday media release, the city announced that in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidelines, fully vaccinated people are not required to wear masks while inside city buildings and facilities and are not required to maintain physical distance. Unvaccinated individuals are required to wear masks at all times and must maintain a minimum of 6 feet of physical distance.
Per CDC guidelines, face masks will continue to be required for those using public transportation and visiting the transit offices.
Plans for resumption of public in-person meetings will be announced, according the release. Until that time, public meetings will continue to be conducted remotely and broadcast through the city’s YouTube channel at www.youtube.com/cityofoneonta.
For more information, contact the city clerk’s office at cityinfo@oneonta.ny.us or 607-432-6450.
In announcing its relaxed visitor restrictions, DVH said Saturday that visiting at the hospital will be from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. starting Monday, and two visitors will be allowed at a time. Visitors must still be screened at the ER Walk-in entrance, wear a mask and stay in the patient’s room during their entire visit.
In the emergency department, one visitor will be allowed once the patient has been settled in a room.
Visitors must 12 or older. Anyone with fever, sore throat or other possible COVID-19 symptoms will not be permitted to visit, according to a media release.
New COVID numbers continued to remain low in our area and across the state.
Chenango County announced six new cases since Thursday, bringing its total to 3,498. There were 19 active cases as of 19 with one person hospitalized as of Monday morning. There have been 77 total deaths reported in the county.
Otsego County reported just one new cases since Thursday. There have been 4,480 confirmed cases of COVID in the county since the pandemic began, and 63 people have died.
Schoharie County reported no new cases, according to the state COVID tracker, leaving its pandemic total at 1,692 cases and 17 deaths.
Delaware County now issues its report weekly on Thursdays.
According to a media release from Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office, the statewide positivity rate was 0.41%, a record low for 17 consecutive days and the 70th day in a row the rate has dropped. There were seven COVID-19 deaths in the state on Sunday, the lowest since Oct. 20.
