A winter storm forecast for the area has caused some changes in area services:
• In anticipation of today's predicted snow accumulation, the city of Oneonta will lift parking restrictions in municipal lots and the parking garage effective at 2 p.m. Monday.
According to a media release, drivers should remember that any time there is 2 1/2 inches of snow accumulation or more, vehicles are required to be moved off of city streets or they are subject to ticketing and towing at the owner's expense.
• Otsego Express bus routes will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16.
