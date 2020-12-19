ONEONTA — Three feet of snow wasn’t enough to dim the Festival of Lights, which opened for the season Friday, Dec. 18, in Neahwa Park.
The drive-thru light display was organized by First Night Oneonta, the organization usually responsible for hosting a family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebration at Foothills Performing Arts Center.
Not wanting to forgo their annual winter festivities, First Night organizers transformed the event from a one-night large gathering to a drive-thru light display open to the public for more than two weeks, until Sunday, Jan. 3.
Dozens of local businesses and organizations, including SUNY Oneonta, Hartwick College, Arc Otsego, Springbrook and the Leatherstocking Railway Historical Society, put out their best and brightest twinkling exhibits along the park’s paths.
The light displays featured a sampling of all things Oneonta: a chicken statue put up by Brooks’ House of Bar-B-Q, a roller skate sculpture made from chicken wire and string lights by the Hill City Rollers, and elves dressed in lab coats and scrubs at the Bassett Healthcare Network display.
The light show is dedicated to John Hayen, a longtime Oneonta resident renowned for his own annual holiday displays until his recent passing. First Night Oneonta’s own “Semper Fi” display pays tribute to former member Paul Robinson, a retired Marine who passed away in October.
Santa greeted dozens of lights-gazers from in front of his gingerbread cottage, wishing each one a hearty “ho, ho, ho” and a Merry Christmas.
Gehricke siblings Alexis, 7, and Harley, 2, of Westford, stopped to admire the illuminated cottage from up close, peering into the windows at the lit-up Christmas trees inside and visiting the snowmen standing watch nearby.
Santa paid a car-side visit to 20-month-old Michael Badger of Schenectady, who was visiting his grandparents in Schenevus for the weekend.
“This is our one day of the week to spoil him,” said Cheryl Parker, Michael’s grandmother. “For us, this is about happiness. This has been a really hard year for all of us.”
“This is the first year he’s old enough to understand the lights and the decorations and Santa,” grandfather David Parker said. “He calls him ‘Ho-ho.’”
The light display is free and open for public viewing every evening from 5 to 10 p.m. until Sunday, Jan. 3.
