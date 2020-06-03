The city of Oneonta Department of Public Service will flush water mains in the vicinity of Overlook Drive, College Terrace and Suncrest Terrace beginning around 9 a.m. Thursday, June 4.
According to a media release, water users may experience a change in water color or pressure, and/or a loss of water. That is a common, temporary occurrence and is not a cause for alarm, the release said.
For more information, email the Department of Public Service at dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or call 607-432-2100.
