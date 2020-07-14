The city of Oneonta Department of Public Service’s contractor, Suit-Kote, will seal cracks in various streets throughout the city Wednesday, according to a media release.
Temporary "no parking" signs were installed Tuesday. Residents are asked to move all parked vehicles off those streets by 7 a.m. Wednesday. Flaggers will maintain traffic as the crack sealing operation moves along each street.
For more information, email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or call 607-432-2100.
